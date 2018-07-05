 
South Africa 5.7.2018 02:18 pm

Entrance to Vryheid Sassa office barred due to nationwide strike

Estella Naicker and Sine Thwala
The sign outside Sassa offices in Vryheid, stating that offices are closed. Image: Vryheid Herald

A sign at the entrance warned that Sassa would be closed indefinitely due to the strike.

The change over from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to South Africa Post Offices (Sapo) resulted in widespread confusion among grant beneficiaries as to the processes that need to be followed.

The fact that Sassa has engaged in a nationwide strike, demanding higher pay increases, danger pay and housing subsidies, means that no one is available at Sassa’s Vryheid office to offer any clarity, Vryheid Herald reports.

READ MORE: Sassa’s new card system crashes, leaving thousands out in the cold

Office manager of Sassa’s Vryheid branch, N Hadebe, declined to comment, but said the strike would only affect new applications, and not the payouts to existing beneficiaries.

While officials were present at the Sassa offices, the gates were closed, entry was barred and a sign at the entrance warned that Sassa would be closed indefinitely due to the strike.

