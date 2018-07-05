Malema asks Jacques Pauw to withdraw Sars allegation, slams media ‘mob’

Some of the media’s reaction to the EFF’s challenging of people, including Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat shows that they are forming a pro-Ramaphosa mob, Julius Malema alleged on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, the leader of the red berets stated: “You have a group of journalist such as Ranjeni [Munusamy], Ferial [Haffajee], Max Du Preez, Karima Brown and the likes, that have grouped themselves into a mob that will attack you if you saying anything about Ramaphosa.

“Floyd challenges (Momoniat) and the mob attacks Floyd even before they can get all the facts. Before the end of that, Floyd gets a tip-off that Sars [the SA Revenue Service] will be launching an inquiry into EFF leadership”, Malema claimed. READ MORE: Traditional leaders now back EFF on land expropriation

“You dare challenge Pravin”, he continued, “then the same mob will be attacking you.”

Malema dispelled any criticism that the EFF’s adoption of causes was partisan or driven by an agenda.

He alleged that Munusamy had once lobbied EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu to propose Gordhan as the country’s acting president if Jacob Zuma could be removed

“I was called by journalists from Tiso BlackStar asking us to open a union for journalists. We are fighting injustices for everyone, even for the journalists that write negatively about us,” he said.

Malema also spoke out about allegations made by The President’s Keepers author Jacques Pauw, that alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti had paid the politician’s R18 million tax bill.

READ MORE: Contralesa’s main condition to the EFF: Go after white, ‘stolen’ land