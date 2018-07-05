 
South Africa 5.7.2018

Police launch probe into Seshego toddler death in pit latrine

Broken pit toilets at the Hansani Mninginisi High School on November 27, 2012 in Giyani in Limpopo, South Africa. This picture is used for illustrative purposes only. Picture: Gallo Images

Police in Seshego, Limpopo, are investigating the death of a 3-year-old who fell into a pit latrine and drowned at Moletji Diteteng, near Knobel Hospital, on Wednesday.

The toddler was at his aunt’s place. “His aunt took off his clothes and left him to relieve himself outside the toilet as usual. She was busy with her house chores when she noticed she had not seen the toddler for some time,” said Constable Maphure Manamela.

“She searched for him without success until she reported the matter to the Police. They responded quickly and a search operation commenced until the deceased was found inside the pit toilet.

“Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba was deeply saddened by this tragedy, and has warned parents and guardians to be vigilant at all times to avoid this type of incidents from reoccurring.”

Manamela said police were still looking into the circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

 

