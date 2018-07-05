Brand SA dumps Khosi Madzonga as an ambassador

Khosi Madzonga, the wife of Vele Investments CEO Robert Madzonga, is no longer a Brand SA ambassador.

She was dumped this week from a programme set up by the organisation to pick inspiring local South Africans to promote the country’s image.

When numerous photographs emerged of Madzonga living a lavish lifestyle with her husband, who has been implicated as being central to the alleged theft and misuse of millions of rands from VBS Mutual Bank, The Citizen contacted her to ask her for a response.

She unexpectedly swore at the journalist, used homophobic language and made threats of harm against him, including suggestions he would be repeatedly “f***ed” if the two of them ever met.

Amid this, reports emerged that VBS depositors were queueing overnight to withdraw the maximum of R1,000 per day, while the bank was under curatorship. About 12 000 people reportedly deposited their life savings with VBS — which reportedly comes to more than R150 billion. The bank was placed under curatorship in March following concerns about its liquidity.

Yesterday, the Reserve Bank confirmed it had secured a guarantee for retail deposits from National Treasury that will now see VBS retail customers being able to access up to R100,000.

Madzonga used to love showing off pictures of expensive cars, boats and a helicopter on social media – and many speculated that these items were purchased from “looted” VBS Bank money.

Her recent behaviour has, however, led to Brand SA parting ways with Madzonga. She was also a Mrs South Africa 2018 semifinalist.

In their statement on Tuesday morning, Brand SA explained it was established in 2002 to “help create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa” and is the official marketing agency of South Africa.

It said its aim remains to “build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship”.

Madzonga was selected to be a Brand SA ambassador as part of the organisation’s domestic mandate in the nationwide programme Play Your Part.

“The Play Your Part programme is created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of the nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change by getting involved.”

She was “on-boarded” as a Play Your Part ambassador through “a rigorous vetting model” and given information about the programme and its code of conduct.

Brand SA, however, explained that Madzonga, who was only recently appointed, was removed from the programme after she used “unacceptable language in communicating with a journalist on alleged claims about her lifestyle”.

“Brand South Africa does not condone the use of vulgar, homophobic and malicious language used by any citizen.

“If an appointed ambassador does not promote and represent the organisation in a positive manner or in a way not consistent with a respectable company image, the ambassador will be subject to termination at Brand South Africa’s discretion.

“Mrs Madzonga has therefore been found to be in breach of our code of conduct. Play Your Part is centred on doing good for the benefit of communities and to maintain a positive image and reputation for the country at large. When we on-board Play Your Part Ambassadors, it is to celebrate and recognise their role in contributing to the betterment of the nation. It is imperative that we all portray a positive image in every action we take”, said Brand SA GM for marketing Sithembile Ntombela.