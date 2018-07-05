Four killed, two injured in shoot-out with KZN police

Four suspected robbers and car-hijackers were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday, during a shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police in Durban.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said at around 1.30pm the police acted on intelligence that a group of armed suspects were travelling in a vehicle involved in a number of robberies and carjackings in Durban.

“It is alleged that the suspects were on the way to commit a robbery. The said vehicle was spotted on the R102 near Canelands by police. When police attempted to pull over the vehicle there was an exchange of gunfire,” Gwala said.

“Four suspects were fatally wounded and the other two were injured. The injured suspects were taken to hospital under police guard. Police recovered three unlicensed firearms from the scene.”

Gwala said the police seized a police radio, pick and four-pound hammer from the suspect’s vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the vehicle used was hijacked in the Sydenham area last month.”

Gwala said the two arrested suspects will be charged with attempted murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

