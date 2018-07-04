WATCH: Summerveld Training Centre groomsmen go on strike

More than 100 groomsmen have staged a strike at Summerveld Training Centre in KwaZulu-Natal from early this morning, reports Highway Mail.

A Highway Mail journalist is at the scene and said a spokesman for the strikers is in a meeting with management, and the rest are not willing to speak to him about the reason for the strike until after the meeting.

READ MORE: EFF tapped to protest with horse training centre staff while horses ‘starve’

Police are present and people are able to enter and leave the club house.

“It is a completely non-violent strike,” Mackenzie said.

Updates to follow on this developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android