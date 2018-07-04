 
menu
South Africa 4.7.2018 03:23 pm

WATCH: Summerveld Training Centre groomsmen go on strike

Michelle Dennis
Groomsmen are striking at Summerveld Training Centre this morning. PHOTO: Lloyd Mackenzie

Groomsmen are striking at Summerveld Training Centre this morning. PHOTO: Lloyd Mackenzie

People are still able to enter and leave and club house at the Summerveld Training Centre.

More than 100 groomsmen have staged a strike at Summerveld Training Centre in KwaZulu-Natal from early this morning, reports Highway Mail.

A Highway Mail journalist is at the scene and said a spokesman for the strikers is in a meeting with management, and the rest are not willing to speak to him about the reason for the strike until after the meeting.

READ MORE: EFF tapped to protest with horse training centre staff while horses ‘starve’

Police are present and people are able to enter and leave the club house.

“It is a completely non-violent strike,” Mackenzie said.

Updates to follow on this developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
UPDATE: Mossel Bay protest action flares up again 23.7.2018
Unrest continues in Kimberley as residents call for mayor to step down 22.7.2018
Case withdrawn against 11 arrested in KZN fuel protest 20.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.