Model boss sex offender could undergo correctional supervision

The correctional services officer who testified in the pre-sentencing proceedings of model agency boss Dawie De Villiers said he felt he was a suitable candidate for correctional supervision because he had a fixed address.

Correctional services officer Nape Maphitsa told the South Gauteng High Court that he was asked by the defence to testify.

“I was approached by the defence, advocate Marius together with the social worker Ms Wolmerans,” he replied when asked by State prosecutor Arveena Persad who had approached him to appear in court.

Maphitsa said he met De Villiers for an interview in January, where he told him that he was residing with his wife Monique.

Maphitsa said despite compiling the report, he did not personally verify De Villiers’s place of residence.

The founder of Modelling South Africa was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, fraud, exposure of pornography to children and access to child pornography in February 2017.

He said the previous address De Villiers provided led them to a studio, which was not easily accessible.

Maphitsa said he reached the conclusion that De Villiers was a suitable candidate for correctional supervision because he had a fixed address and the other factors were in the hands of the court.

“He said he is self employed, running a modelling agency, at the moment I can’t tell you where it is,” Maphitsa said.

Maphitsa said if correctional supervision was imposed, all De Villiers’s details would have to be verified in order for him to be monitored.

Persad put it to Maphitsa that it was important to find out whether De Villiers owned or was renting the address he put down as his residing address.

“It doesn’t matter whether he [De Villiers] is renting or owning as long as there’s someone who signs that the accused will be residing at this address,” Maphitsa said.

“He maintained that he [De Villiers] was innocent but respected the findings of the court.”

Maphitsa said if put on correctional supervision, he would be visited four times a month and he would be required to visit the office three times a month. He added that De Villiers would be allowed to work but would have to notify the police what his working hours were and any violation of the conditions would result in a warrant of arrest.

“Eight out of 10 probationers comply with the conditions. I can’t say it’s a harsh sentence but it’s like you are in prison but you are home. I can’t say it’s a slap on the wrist and I’ve seen many of them being better citizens.”

Defence advocate Marius Wyngaardt said that their final witness would be De Villiers.

