Child allegedly kidnapped in white Mercedes in Roodepoort

A post is currently doing the rounds on social media about an alleged kidnapping of a boy in Roodekrans, reports the Roodepoort Rekord.

Details are still sketchy as to when the incident took place. The young boy is allegedly 10 or 11 years old while his kidnapper is believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

A post about the kidnapping reads: “Saw this vehicle 20 minutes ago driving past me on Wilde Amandel Avenue towards Robert Broom Drive. White elderly male driver. Very aggressive with kid in the back of the car.”

If anyone has more information, please contact your nearest police station or the Record (Riaan van Zyl) on 078 383 3068.