South Africa 4.7.2018 02:19 pm

Child allegedly kidnapped in white Mercedes in Roodepoort

Riaan van Zyl
The child believed to have been kidnapped.

PHOTOS: If you see this vehicle or child, contact authorities immediately.

A post is currently doing the rounds on social media about an alleged kidnapping of a boy in Roodekrans, reports the Roodepoort Rekord.

Details are still sketchy as to when the incident took place. The young boy is allegedly 10 or 11 years old while his kidnapper is believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

A post about the kidnapping reads: “Saw this vehicle 20 minutes ago driving past me on Wilde Amandel Avenue towards Robert Broom Drive. White elderly male driver. Very aggressive with kid in the back of the car.”

The white Merc believed to be involved.

The alleged kidnapper is driving either a white C180 or C200 Mercedes-Benz with a registration plate starting with the letters RCP.

If anyone has more information, please contact your nearest police station or the Record (Riaan van Zyl) on 078 383 3068.

