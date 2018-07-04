IFP calls on government to curb fuel price hike

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has urged the South African government to intervene in rising fuel prices to soften the impact on consumers.

Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said he wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Monday requesting a debate on the increasing fuel price.

He said Mbete should table a motion to suspend fuel levies.

”I write to you in respect of the above and more particularly in request that you schedule without delay an urgent matter of national public importance for discussion by the House [Rule 130(1)] on the extremely concerning and prevailing price hike in fuel, and the deleterious effects this will have not only on the South African economy at large, but more importantly, on the welfare of ordinary South African citizens who will once again bear the final brunt of the increase of costs to business, who will simply pass such costs increases onto the consumer,” Hlengwa said in the letter.

”This debate is most necessary at this juncture as I believe alternative means can be found by government to subsidise this increase in costs.”

Motorists are feeling the pinch as yet another fuel hike hit the country at midnight on Tuesday. Petrol went up by 26 cents a litre for 93 octane and 23 cents for 95. Diesel went up by 26 cents a litre. The department of energy said the price hike can be attributed to the depreciating rand against the US dollar, the decrease in the price of crude oil and the impact of petroleum product prices.

The increase has sent fuel prices to a record R16 a litre.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also decried the consumers’ burden of having to pay more for transport, food and other necessities as a result of the fuel hike.

”Therefore for a government that crippled state institutions by stealing billions of rands through corruption, resorting to raising revenue through hiking petrol prices is a desperate measure coming of total disregard for ordinary people.

“This is all the while big business is protected and its contribution to the revenue through corporate income tax is not even touched … all the burden for revenue collection is placed on the already overburdened ordinary workers who earn next to nothing.”

