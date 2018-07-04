Problems with Sassa payments continue

Problems with payments of social grants, including pensions, were expected to continue for the next few days the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said on Wednesday.

Thousands of pensioners have complained they have not been able to withdraw their money at designated pay points with their new cards since Sunday. Many of them were turned away because Sassa officials said there were glitches in the system.

About 17 million South Africans are beneficiaries of state grants that include child support, dependency and foster child care.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday said it will engage with social grant recipients and commuters at the Sassa pay point at Zolani Centre in Nyanga township.

