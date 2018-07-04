 
menu
South Africa 4.7.2018 11:05 am

Free State cops release facial composites of Riebeeckstad gang rape suspects

ANA

The suspects are still on the loose and residents are therefore requested to assist in tracing these rapists.

The South Africa Police Service on Wednesday released facial composites of two men thought to be part of a gang of four who raped a married 20-year-old woman at her Riebeeckstad home, in the Free State province.

Police in Welkom said the attack occurred on June 13 at about 8 pm. It appears the assailants initially said they were “looking for” the woman’s husband, who is a Zimbabwean national.

“The suspects are still on the loose and residents are therefore requested to assist in tracing these rapists. Identikits were compiled,” said Captain Stephen Thakeng.

“Should anyone have information leading to the arrests of these suspects, Detective Warrant Officer David Smit of Welkom/Thabong Cluster Trio Task Team can be contacted at telephone number 057 391 6259 during office hours or cellphone number 082 88 55271.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.