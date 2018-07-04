 
menu
South Africa 4.7.2018 09:25 am

Bodies found in cave west of Pretoria identified

Felicia Nkhwashu
Andrew Manthata (31) and Tebogo Mabusela (36). Photo: Supplied

Andrew Manthata (31) and Tebogo Mabusela (36). Photo: Supplied

No arrests have been made and investigations are underway.

Two men found dead last month in a cave in the west of Pretoria were reported missing in Atteridgville in April, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said they were identified as Andrew Manthata, 31, and Tebogo Mabusela, 36.

READ MORE: Two decomposed bodies found in cave near Vlakplaas

The pair was found on a farm in Schurveberg on May 21.

The farm owner’s daughter, Tina Avanezis, discovered them in the cave.

A third man was found by the police in a search-and-rescue operation the day after. He was identified last month as Lukas Ntshabeleng, 45, from Lotus Gardens.

Moloto said police had opened an inquest docket and were still waiting for forensic reports.

“No one has been arrested and investigations are underway.”

According to the missing people’s organisation, Pink Ladies, Manthata and Mabusela were last seen on 24 April when they went to pray in the veld.

“They were seen by a friend at the Shell garage in Atteridgeville,” said the Pink Ladies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Pretoria West substation stripped 21.7.2018
Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity – report 16.7.2018
Desperate search for 12 children trapped in Thailand cave 26.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.