Police deny official vehicle was used as delivery van

The police in KwaZulu-Natal deny that an official police vehicle from the Marianhill SAPS was used as a delivery van to transport doors.

A video clip of a police van being used for transporting doors or door frames emerged on social media.

The Citizen sent an enquiry to the KZN SAPS yesterday who later responded by saying the police van was transporting recovered stolen goods.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “According to the station commander, on Saturday, 30 June 2018, Marianhill SAPS members recovered stolen goods in their area which included building material. A case of theft was opened at Chatsworth police station however the stolen property was recovered in the Marianhill area. The exhibits were positively identified by the lawful owner and were seized by police for safe keeping before being handed over to the complainant.”

Gwala added that the acting provincial commissioner of the police has directed the area’s cluster commander to delve into the matter further to ensure that no irregularities occurred.

Watch the video below:

Look at this: Marrianhill KZN. How is this allowed? @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/lQkbLEzM1N — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 3, 2018

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police vehicle used as delivery van to transport doors

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android