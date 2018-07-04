Final Mpumalanga land hearings to be held in Middleburg

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will on Wednesday hold the last of the Mpumalanga public hearings into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution in Middelburg, a Parliament communiqué said.

The decision to hold public hearings follows a mandate by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

The hearings will be held at the Adelaide Tambo Community Hall in Middelburg from 11 am to 4 pm.

