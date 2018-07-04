 
menu
South Africa 4.7.2018 08:34 am

Final Mpumalanga land hearings to be held in Middleburg

ANA

The hearings will be held at the Adelaide Tambo Community Hall in Middelburg from 11 am to 4 pm.

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will on Wednesday hold the last of the Mpumalanga public hearings into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution in Middelburg, a Parliament communiqué said.

The decision to hold public hearings follows a mandate by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

The hearings will be held at the Adelaide Tambo Community Hall in Middelburg from 11 am to 4 pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Trevor Manuel says it’s hard to sell SA amid uncertainty over land 19.7.2018
EFF delighted that Mandela Day coincides with public hearings on land 18.7.2018
Land expropriation hearings heading to KwaZulu-Natal 17.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.