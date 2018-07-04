 
menu
South Africa 4.7.2018 08:29 am

Dti to host economic empowerment summit

ANA
Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies launched the One Stop Shop in Sandton.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies launched the One Stop Shop in Sandton.

The department says the summit will create a platform for all three spheres of government and the presidential BEE advisory council to enter into dialogue with the private sector and the general public.

South Africa’s trade and industry department (dti) said it would in partnership with the department of small business development, the Eastern Cape provincial government and Buffalo City municipality host a two-day broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) summit aimed at creating and developing entrepreneurs in rural and township communities.

It said the July 19-20 summit would also create a platform for all three spheres of government and the presidential BEE advisory council to enter into dialogue with the private sector and the general public.

“These engagements and discussions will be critical in ensuring that an all-inclusive society that is economically developed and sustainable is achieved,” trade and industry minister Rob Davies said.

The government has highlighted the need to encourage entrepreneurship to help create jobs in a country grappling with unemployment of around 27 percent of the labour force.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
The folly of creating businesses in a criminal-friendly environment 28.6.2018
SA black youth media company pitch wins award in France 19.6.2018
Localisation in rail industry put on the spotlight 11.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.