Umlazi suicide gunman identified as Mozambican national

The man captured on video shooting himself dead in uMlazi was allegedly a Mozambican national who had earlier killed a woman that he was doing building work for.

In the video, recorded on Saturday and spread on social media, the visibly distressed man, since identified by police as Sdimi Ngwane, is seen pacing on the road next to a VW Golf 1 near the Umlazi Plaza in V-Section.

The video shows him walking around waving a handgun in one hand while drinking from a bottle in the other.

Towards the end of a nearly two-minute video, two shots, sounding as if they are coming from a high-calibre weapon, can be heard being fired in his direction. Ngwane then moves to the Golf 1’s open driver door before turning his gun on himself.

It is unknown at this point whether he fired any other shots before the video clip was recorded or who shot at him.

According to a statement released by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, Ngwane, who the department identified as “Mozambican builder Sdu Sitole”, killed 34-year-old Cacisile Gumede a data-capturer who worked at the Msunduzi Clinic in Cato Ridge.

The statement said she was shot at home in KwaXimba Village, Cato Ridge, in the presence of her sister and one of her colleagues.

According to the department, it was understood that Ngwane had been doing building work for Gumede at the house.

Provincial South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was opened into Ngwane’s death at the Umlazi police station on Sunday.

“It is alleged on 30 June 2018, at 7 pm, at Jojo road, Mhlali area, a body of a 34-year-old woman, who was identified as Cacisile Gumede, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder is being investigated by Msunduzi SAPS. The suspect in the case is the one who shot himself at V section, Umlazi,” said Gwala.

Reacting to the incident, KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the department was shocked and extremely saddened by the incident.

He said the killing came at a time when Premier Willies Mchunu was “spearheading a series of prayers around the province to ask for divine intervention to put an end to social ills, including the murder of innocent and defenceless women”.

Gumede was also a branch executive committee member of the biggest African National Congress (ANC) branch in the eThekwini region, Ward 1.

On Monday ANC Provincial Task Team Coordinator Sihle Zikalala called her death a “sad loss to the people”.

