Cosatu North West elective conference kicks-off

The three-day elective conference of the of Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the North West kicks-off on Wednesday in Mahikeng.

The conference would reflect on the progress made since the 4th congress in Rustenburg three years ago and new leadership would be elected.

Provincial secretary Job Dliso said nominations for candidates contesting the election would be made on Wednesday, and the results would be made public on Friday at the end of the conference.

The conference is a build-up to the Cosatu national elective congress later this year.

