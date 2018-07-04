 
menu
South Africa 4.7.2018 07:16 am

Cosatu North West elective conference kicks-off

ANA
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini speaks at a media briefing on its ordinary executive committee meeting, 2 March 2017. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini speaks at a media briefing on its ordinary executive committee meeting, 2 March 2017. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The conference is a build-up to the Cosatu national elective congress later this year.

The three-day elective conference of the of Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the North West kicks-off on Wednesday in Mahikeng.

The conference would reflect on the progress made since the 4th congress in Rustenburg three years ago and new leadership would be elected.

Provincial secretary Job Dliso said nominations for candidates contesting the election would be made on Wednesday, and the results would be made public on Friday at the end of the conference.

The conference is a build-up to the Cosatu national elective congress later this year.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Cracks widen between Cosatu and ANC in North West 12.7.2018
ANC Western Cape welcomes new Cosatu leadership 25.6.2018
These are the days of a reactionary labour movement 19.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.