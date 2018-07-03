 
menu
South Africa 3.7.2018 07:38 pm

Man arrested for the murder of woman, 21, in Wellington

ANA
Picture: SAPS Twitter

Picture: SAPS Twitter

The Kuils River woman disappeared on June 23 after she went to Wellington for a job allegedly organised by a family friend.

The body of a 21-year-old woman who was missing has been found in Wellington, Western Cape police said today.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Chantelle Matthyssen’s body was yesterday found under branches on a farm in the Boland town.

“The Kuils River woman disappeared after she went to Wellington for a job allegedly organised by a family friend. Matthyssen was last seen on 23 June when she left her home,” said Rwexana.

“The circumstances related to this incident are under investigation.  A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

A 47-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with her murder. He is expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Fiancée joins alleged killer pastor as murder accused 23.7.2018
Pretoria husband ‘admitted’ to disposing of wife’s body 23.7.2018
WATCH: Fight that led to ‘racist’ Middelburg murder caught on CCTV 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.