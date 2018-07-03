Man arrested for the murder of woman, 21, in Wellington

The body of a 21-year-old woman who was missing has been found in Wellington, Western Cape police said today.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Chantelle Matthyssen’s body was yesterday found under branches on a farm in the Boland town.

“The Kuils River woman disappeared after she went to Wellington for a job allegedly organised by a family friend. Matthyssen was last seen on 23 June when she left her home,” said Rwexana.

“The circumstances related to this incident are under investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

A 47-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with her murder. He is expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

– African News Agency (ANA)

