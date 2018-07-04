‘MEC Wodumo’s’ resignation sets cat among pigeons in Limpopo

It is official – Limpopo sports, art and culture MEC Onicca Moloi is no longer a member of Premier Stan Mthabatha’s executive council.

Moloi resigned over the weekend but only officially tendered her resignation yesterday under a cloud following her controversial Facebook comments about the outcome of the ANCs Limpopo elective conference a fortnight ago. This after Moloi, also known as “MEC Wodumo”, posted damning messages on Facebook on Monday, hours after she did not make the list of PEC members at the elective conference.

In the messages, Moloi said: “Dear Masana bishops….don’t worry, we will send our resignation letters and handover your so- called ‘Blue lights’ by Friday to make your job easy. We don’t join the ANC for blue-light”. The message has since raised a brouhaha and set tongues wagging in the agricultural province’s political circles. Those in the know said Moloi, who was allegedly not speaking the same political language as several ANC bigwigs in the outgoing PEC, accused certain party leaders of campaigning against her on the PEC list.

The EFF was the first to send a salvo after Moloi’s resignation. EFF Mopani regional leader Pontsho Mashumu said Moloi never added any value to sports, art and culture in Limpopo.

“Now that she resigned, she will become the MEC of social media because she was practically more focused on social media than improving sports in the province.

“Her resignation shows how deeply the ANC is divided in Limpopo. She is not the first and the last. But before going to the national government elections, more Molois, who are disgruntled in the party will leave this shameful government,” he said.

“This could be the last straw for her political career. She has grown within the ranks of the ANC Youth League and her energy as a young person has proved beyond any shadow of doubt that she was credible, tried and tested to pick the already dirty department up to bigger heights,” said Khothongo Mopai of Peter Teanet branch in Tzaneen.

Leon Mateta, a member of the Greater Tzaneen Sports Committee, branded Moloi as a workaholic young MEC whose tenacity and energy attracted almost everyone, including young delinquents leaving their criminal lives in an endeavour to participate in crucial sporting activities in the province.

Moloi was not available for comment at the time of going to press as her mobile phone was off.

Limpopo Premier Chupu Mathabatha said Limpopo has accepted Moloi’s resignation and wishes to thank her for her sterling performance over the years.

“Although we wished her to stay longer, we wish her good luck in her future endeavours and hope she will perform her duties with the same energy she did when deployed in government,” said Mathabatha.

Mathabatha said in light of the resignation, he had appointed MEC for Treasury, Rob Tooley as acting MEC for sport, arts and culture until the position is filled permanently.

He said the acting position of MEC Charles Sekoati at the department of agriculture and rural development will also remain as is until the position is filled permanently.

ALSO READ: Limpopo health dept’s ‘dire’ finances just getting worse

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.