Jewish Board of Deputies, ACDP welcome DA ‘friend of Israel’s’ reinstatement

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) have welcomed the decision by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to reinstate member of the mayoral committee for health Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Phalatse was suspended by Mashaba and investigated by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for a possible breach of the party’s policy after she claimed that she and the City of Joburg were friends of Israel. She made the statement while addressing the Friends of Israel organisation conference on June 10.

Her remarks not only angered her party but the pro-Palestinian lobby, which had been calling for a boycott of Israel for its occupation of Palestine territories and alleged atrocities committed against the area’s residents. The DA favoured a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

Mashaba has since issued a statement saying, following an investigation, he had decided to reinstate Phalatse on condition that she issued a public apology for her remarks on behalf of the city. Phalatse did so on June 26.

She is also required to attend a workshop from an appropriate body to better understand the complexity of issues in the Middle East.

“I would like to assure the residents of the City of Joburg, as well as members of the Jewish and Muslim communities in South Africa that we remain committed to the idea of a peaceful two-state solution in the Middle East,” Mashaba said.

ACDP Gauteng chairperson Lesiba Molokomme said his party welcomed Mashaba’s decision to reinstate Phalatse.

“The ACDP has always maintained that Mashaba’s decision was baseless, all he wanted was to get the ANC and the EFF to vote for the budget he desperately needed to pass.

“He used the DA’s anti-Semitism and Phalatse was the scapegoat,” Molokomme said.

