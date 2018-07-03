Man gets life sentence for raping mute woman

The Inkanyezi Regional Court in Eshowe has sentenced 56-year-old Sipho Mgwaba to life imprisonment for the rape of a 43-year-old woman, who cannot speak owing to a speech impediment, police in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said:”It is alleged that on 18 January, 2017 at 5:00, the victim’s mother left her 43-year-old daughter sleeping and went to collect her pension payout. When the victim’s mother came back, she noticed that the victim was sitting on the mat with her skirt up.

“The victim used sign language to inform her mother what transpired. The mother took her to a local hospital where the rape was confirmed by the doctor.”

Gwala said a rape case was opened at Mbongolwane South African Police Service and was transferred to Eshowe FCS for further investigation. The accused was then arrested, DNA samples were taken and the accused was positively linked to the crime that he committed.

Mgwaba was sentenced last month.

Gwala said in another matter the Eshowe Regional Court sentenced Mphumuzi Biyela, 21, to 15 years imprisonment for the rape of a 15-year-old girl at Qomintaba area, Melmoth.

Meanwhile, on 28 June 2018, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced Mthandeni Sithole, 30, to 12 years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old victim.