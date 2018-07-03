 
menu
South Africa 3.7.2018 02:26 pm

Man gets life sentence for raping mute woman

ANA

The mother of the victim took her to a local hospital where the rape was confirmed by the doctor.

The Inkanyezi Regional Court in Eshowe has sentenced 56-year-old Sipho Mgwaba to life imprisonment for the rape of a 43-year-old woman, who cannot speak owing to a speech impediment, police in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said:”It is alleged that on 18 January, 2017 at 5:00, the victim’s mother left her 43-year-old daughter sleeping and went to collect her pension payout. When the victim’s mother came back, she noticed that the victim was sitting on the mat with her skirt up.

“The victim used sign language to inform her mother what transpired. The mother took her to a local hospital where the rape was confirmed by the doctor.”

Gwala said a rape case was opened at Mbongolwane South African Police Service and was transferred to Eshowe FCS for further investigation. The accused was then arrested, DNA samples were taken and the accused was positively linked to the crime that he committed.

Mgwaba was sentenced last month.

Gwala said in another matter the Eshowe Regional Court sentenced Mphumuzi Biyela, 21, to 15 years imprisonment for the rape of a 15-year-old girl at Qomintaba area, Melmoth.

Meanwhile, on 28 June 2018, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced Mthandeni Sithole, 30, to 12 years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old victim.

Related Stories
Trial of five men accused of killing two Kagiso women to begin in August 23.7.2018
Rapist inmate ends up in car crash on way to court on another rape charge 21.7.2018
Seventeen men charged with repeatedly raping girl, 12, since January 19.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.