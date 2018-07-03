Three men nabbed with unlawful guns and bullets in Johannesburg

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested three men they found with unlawful guns and bullets.

Spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the men were caught on Monday after they tried to flee from a suspected stolen car that was parked on the corner of Somerset Street and Albertina Sisulu Street in Fordsburg.

“Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they receive information about a suspicious navy blue VW Jetta parked on the side of the road,” said Mbele.

“They rushed to the scene and found four occupants inside the vehicle. They asked them to step out of the vehicle. They tried to run away; three were apprehended and one is still at large.”

Mbele said a bag with two firearms and ammunition, as well as hand gloves, hammer and balaclava were recovered.

Police have since established that one of the guns was reported stolen at Springs in April last year, and another one has been linked to a security company in Germiston.

Suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court soon.

