 
menu
South Africa 3.7.2018 11:23 am

Man attacked with panga during hijacking

George Herald
Pangas

Pangas

Three assailants made off with the driver’s Golf.

Police are investigating a case of hijacking after three robbers assaulted a man with a panga before speeding off with his car at 00:45 on Monday morning in Thembalethu, George, in the Western Cape.

The George Herald reports that the vehicle was a white VW Golf 3, registration number CBS 21605.

According to Thembalethu police communications officer Captain Dumile Gwavu, the complainant had parked his car next to the road in Phelandaba when the incident took place.

No one had been arrested and the police were still investigating the incident.

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.