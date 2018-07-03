Man attacked with panga during hijacking

Police are investigating a case of hijacking after three robbers assaulted a man with a panga before speeding off with his car at 00:45 on Monday morning in Thembalethu, George, in the Western Cape.

The George Herald reports that the vehicle was a white VW Golf 3, registration number CBS 21605.

According to Thembalethu police communications officer Captain Dumile Gwavu, the complainant had parked his car next to the road in Phelandaba when the incident took place.

No one had been arrested and the police were still investigating the incident.