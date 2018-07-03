WATCH: Umlazi man kills himself after going on shooting spree

A Durban man opened fire at a busy intersection in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday before seemingly turning the gun on himself.

The man, Sdimi Ngwane, can be seen in a two-minute video randomly opening fire in Ngwane near Umlazi Plaza.

Ngwane walked around his white VW Golf 1 at an intersection with a gun in hand, before shooting in different directions.

The gun-wielding assailant held a bottle of alcohol as he brazenly waved his firearm around.

Voices in the background of the video claimed Ngwane was drunk, while another said he would surely be arrested for his actions.

Onlookers also questioned the whereabouts of police right before the gunshots were heard.

Ngwane, who appeared to be agitated, walked back to the driver’s side of his car where he then turned the gun on himself.

His body can be seen plummeting to the ground in the video.

In a second video that is doing the rounds on social media, the man can be seen a little clearer.

Some witnesses claimed police may have shot Ngwane dead instead.