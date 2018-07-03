Free State public hearings on land expropriation well attended

Despite the cold weather on Monday, residents packed the venue to participate in public hearings for the Free State delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee in Botshabelo, Mangaung in the Free State province.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

Co-chairperson of the committee Lewis Nzimande said: “The great numbers we have seen at the hearings so far are an indication of the critical importance of land.”

The committee is holding public hearings in the Free State until Wednesday. Nzimande said all South Africans were welcome at the hearings.