DA to visit families of workers at fatality-hit Sibanye-Stillwater

South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Tuesday its national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi and Rand West constituency head Jacques Julius would visit families of miners that work at Sibanye Stillwater’s Kloof mine in Westonaria, in the wake of several deaths at the company’s operations.

“With 21 Sibanye Stillwater miners having lost their lives in 2018, legitimate concerns have been raised over the standard of safety at Sibanye Stillwater and other mining operations in South Africa,” the party said.

“Following yet another fatal mining accident at Sibanye Stillwater operations last week, the DA committed to having the company called to brief the (parliament) portfolio committee on mineral resources.”

It said it would engage the families on their concerns and would investigate if those families that had lost loved ones to one of these mining accidents had been effectively supported by the company.

Sibanye faces a lawsuit in the United States on behalf of shareholders to recover their losses following a sharp decline in its share price after the spate of fatalities at its mines, which account for nearly half of the 45 deaths in total for the entire South African mining industry so far in 2018.

Last Friday the company held a safety and health summit with the department of mineral resources, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, National Union of Mineworkers and the United Association of South Africa.