Telkom, post office workers called on to strike

The Communication Workers Union today called on all its members employed at Telkom and the South African Post Office (Sapo) to embark on a strike after unsuccessful negotiations.

“On the 3rd July 2018 let us picket from 12pm for three hours at our various work places. [On the] 4th July 2018 we will be addressed by our leaders at the CWU provincial offices at 10am. [On the] 5th July 2018 we will embark on “go slows” [and on the] 6th July 2018 let us take to the streets in Cape Town in Keisergracht street in our masses to show these companies that workers united will never be defeated,” the union said in a statement sent to members.

“For years we have trusted them to do the right thing and over and over again they have shown us and our families the middle finger.”

CWU said in Telkom the work force of 67 000 employees had shrunk to below 12 000 and the management had stated that their target was 6 000 workers. Telkom said their final offer was three percent.

“[Sapo has] put on the table [a] zero percent increase for the last two years, whilst employing top management with exorbitant salaries while staff are expected to fund the running of Sapo out of our pockets. All this while petrol, electricity, water are increasing.”

The union said instead of Telkom and Sapo employees seeing their salaries increasing, they were seeing their salaries shrinking as the increase in the cost of living had to be covered out of their pockets and that of their families.

“The time has come for us to show these companies the middle finger and say ‘enough is enough’.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

