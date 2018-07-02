 
South Africa 2.7.2018 02:32 pm

EFF sends Zuma condolences on the passing of his son

Citizen reporter
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The EFF has joined others in recognising the family’s loss.

In a statement on Monday, longtime opponents of former president Jacob Zuma sent their “heartfelt condolences” to Zuma and his family on the recent passing of his son Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma on Sunday night.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wrote: “When death visits it is never pleasant for anyone, especially the loss of a young person who had his future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zuma family.”

The statement was retweeted by EFF leader Julius Malema.

