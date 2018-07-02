 
South Africa 2.7.2018 02:48 pm

WATCH: KZN paramedics escape armed hijackers

Nomfundo Mlaba
Rescue Care ambulance. For illustrative purposes only.

The driver of the ambulance slowed down to navigate a speed bump when he saw the armed men approaching the vehicle.

Rescue Care paramedics narrowly escaped unharmed when four men attempted to hijack them on Sunday. The paramedics were transporting a patient from Ntuzuma, North of Durban, reports Northglen News.

“Rescue Care Paramedics had responded to Ntuzuma E Section to treat a medical emergency patient. While en route to hospital, driving on Ntuzuma Access Road, four men crossed the roadway from the left to the right,” said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

READ MORE: Paramedics continue to be victimised

Jamieson added: “The paramedic driving the ambulance slowed down to navigate a speed bump when he saw the men approaching the vehicle armed with handguns. Reacting instinctively, he sped up before the men could action their intentions.”

The suspects reportedly ran after the ambulance, pointing guns at it. Fortunately the paramedics and the patient were not injured in this incident.

The incident was reported to the South African Police Service.

