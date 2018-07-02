Ramaphosa sends condolences to Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday conveyed condolences to the family of former president Jacob Zuma on the passing of his son.

In a terse statement, the presidency said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned with sadness and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of former president Jacob Zuma on the passing of his son, Mr Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who passed away last night in Johannesburg after a short illness.

“We have learned with shock and sadness of the sudden passing of former President Zuma’s son, Mr Vusi Zuma, last night. I wish to convey, on behalf of the government and all South Africans, our heartfelt condolences to former President Zuma, the Zuma family and relatives on the passing of their beloved son,” said the statement.

“Words cannot adequately express the pain of losing such a young family member. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time and we wish the Lord give former President Zuma strength. May the son’s soul rest in eternal peace,” said president Ramaphosa, who is attending the African Union summit in Mauritania.

