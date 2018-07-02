Kgosi Mampuru prisoner suicide investigation continues

The investigation into the suicide of a mentally ill Kgosi Mampuru II prisoner is under way, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

William Phetla (45), believed to be mentally ill, committed suicide two weeks ago by hanging himself using “rope made out of bed sheets” in the Pretoria prison’s hospital bathroom.

READ MORE: Inmates claim to be attacked by warders at Kgosi Mampuru II prison

Correctional services spokesperson Mocheta Monama said Phetla was serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the deceased used hospital sheets to make a rope, which he tied on the window pane to hang himself.”

Phetla had reportedly attempted to take his own life on two previous occasions.

Monama previously said there were “no signs” he was a danger to himself.

“The hospital staff was astounded because he never showed any signs of danger towards himself or fellow inmates.”

The deceased had been in specialised care since 2013.

His condition had “stabilised”, according to the department.

“The department worked continuously with other health institutions to ensure the inmate received the best medical attention until the last day.”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.