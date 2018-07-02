Horrific Witbank accident claims three lives

The tragedy happened on Monday morning at about 08:00 on the R555 (Old Witbank Road), Middelburg Observer reports.

According to an eyewitness, the truck drove into an oncoming taxi travelling from Middelburg after the driver of the truck allegedly lost control.

READ MORE: Gauteng bus crash leaves 23 injured

The driver of the minibus and two other passengers died on impact. Two passengers were trapped in the taxi and six were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The truck driver was also transported to hospital.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.