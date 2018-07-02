Gauteng ANC regions elect new leaders

Three out of the five African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng regions have held successful conferences ahead of the provincial elective conference to be held this month.

Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Sedibeng regions elected leaders over the weekend. Tshwane and the West Rand will hold respective conferences this coming weekend.

In Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina was re-elected regional chairman, and council chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi was elected deputy chairman. Thembinkosi Nciza was elected secretary, while finance and economic development MMC Doctor Xhakaza is the new treasurer.

Johannesburg region’s new chairman is Geoffrey Makhubo, elected unopposed to replace former mayor and chairman Parks Tau. Makhubo was the regional treasurer.

His deputy is Eunice Mgcina, while Dada Morero kept his secretary position. Loyiso Masuku is Morero’s deputy. Mpho Moerane was elected treasurer, previously held by Dan Bovu.

In Sedibeng, Simon Mofokeng was replaced by Thulani Kunene. Mofokeng, who was Emfuleni mayor, was placed on special leave last year amid allegations of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl.

Mluleki Nkosi was elected deputy chairman, Jason Mkhwane regional secretary and Andiswa Mosai his deputy. Treasurer position went to Johnny Mkhonto Radebe.

Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to be elected unopposed later this month. There is, however, contestation and fierce lobbying for deputy chairman. Possible candidates reportedly include former Tshwane mayor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, economic development MEC Lebogang Maile and former Johannesburg region chairman Parks Tau, among others.

