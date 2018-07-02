ANC saddened by passing of Jacob Zuma’s son

The African National Congress (ANC) on Monday said “it shares its grief and is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, the youngest of children born to former president Jacob Zuma and the late Mrs Kate Zuma”.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “A bright and promising young lion and disciplined member of the ANC, Nhlakanipho Zuma was a dedicated and humble activist who took keen interest in the livelihoods of our people. His acts of kindness and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts.

Nhlakanipho Zuma passed away on Sunday.

“The ANC conveys its sincere and heartfelt condolences to Comrade Jacob Zuma, his family, and close friends and comrades of Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mabe.

