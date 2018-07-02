 
South Africa 2.7.2018 12:12 pm

Overturned minibus leaves four injured in the Western Cape

ANA

Paramedics say no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

At least four people were left injured on Monday morning when a minibus and trailer overturned on Adam Tas Road in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics, along with Metro and Provincial Services, arrived on the scene at approximately 6 am they found four people had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene,” he said.

Meiring said a minibus and trailer were found lying on its side in the left-hand lane and several people were found seated on the side of the road. The injured patients were treated and were thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

