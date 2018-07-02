 
South Africa 2.7.2018

Ramaphosa tells AU summit ‘money lost to corruption could finance improved lives’

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The president told leaders that government and ordinary citizens should stand together in the fight against corruption.

The African Union (AU) Summit currently underway in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott is focusing on four broad thematic areas – the fight against corruption, institutional reform of the AU, consolidating the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, and Peace and Security as introduced by former Chairperson of the AU Commission, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in 2015.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told leaders that government and ordinary citizens should stand together in the fight against corruption.

He said the money lost due to corruption on the continent could be used to finance improvements to people’s lives.

