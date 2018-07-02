Ramaphosa attends unveiling of Mandela Avenue in Mauritania

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the unveiling of Mandela Avenue in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on Monday morning during the African Union (AU) heads of State summit.

“We are humbled and applaud you for this great honour you are bestowing on Nelson Mandela. Madiba was an internationalist, a Pan Africanist and an advocate of peace. This recognition confirms that he belonged to all the people of Africa,” said Ramaphosa.

“We’re honoured and deeply touched that there are lots of people across the globe that are honouring Mandela during his centenary. It confirms the unity of our continent and the diversity of our land,” added the president.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the chair of the AU.

