 
menu
South Africa 2.7.2018 12:03 pm

Ramaphosa attends unveiling of Mandela Avenue in Mauritania

ANA
South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The president applauded the African country for honouring Nelson Mandela.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the unveiling of Mandela Avenue in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott on Monday morning during the African Union (AU) heads of State summit.

“We are humbled and applaud you for this great honour you are bestowing on Nelson Mandela. Madiba was an internationalist, a Pan Africanist and an advocate of peace. This recognition confirms that he belonged to all the people of Africa,” said Ramaphosa.

“We’re honoured and deeply touched that there are lots of people across the globe that are honouring Mandela during his centenary. It confirms the unity of our continent and the diversity of our land,” added the president.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the chair of the AU.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Security sources say Ramaphosa narrowly avoided a coup 22.7.2018
Ramaphosa calls for recovery of billions siphoned out of SA corruptly 20.7.2018
Ramaphosa to meet Moseneke over Lesotho mediation process 20.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.