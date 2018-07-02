Tiso Blackstar signs agreement to sell CSI to Macsteel

Media group Tiso Blackstar said on Monday it had signed a sale of shares and claims agreement with Macsteel Service Centres in which Macsteel would purchase 100 percent of Consolidated Steel Industries (CSI).

Tiso Blackstar said this was part of its strategy to exit its non-core, non-media related assets.

“The steel industry in South Africa in which CSI operates is in significant decline,” it said.

It said the deal would be for a cash consideration equivalent to the consolidated net asset value of CSI and its subsidiaries to be determined at the last day of the month immediately preceding the month in which the last of the conditions precedent were either fulfilled or waived.

The CSI net asset value amounted to R68.9 million as at December 31, 2017.

The purchase consideration would be settled in cash on the 5th business day after it had been determined, and would be applied to reduce Tiso Blackstar’s term debt, the company said.

The CSI disposal was subject to the fulfilment or waiver of a number of conditions precedent, including being unconditionally approved in terms of South Africa’s Competition Act or being conditionally approved on terms and conditions which both Macsteel and Tiso Blackstar Holdings accepted.