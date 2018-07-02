Sanco urges Blade Nzimande to probe alleged waste at road fund

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has urged transport minister Blade Nzimande to investigate alleged waste at the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The Sunday Times reported the technically insolvent RAF had entered into a furniture rental contract for 300 chairs at R500 000 a month after a bid was scuppered to push through an even more costly five-year, R60-million furniture rental contract with the same company in March.

“National Treasury must urgently review service level agreements and standardise contracts for public entities to ensure that they are compliant with government-wide cost-cutting measures,” said Sanco national spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

He said good governance and prudent financial management must be entrenched across all public entities.

“The clean up to stop the rot must begin and no bailouts extended to public entities which conduct their dealings as through extravagance and wasteful expenditure is their core business,” said Mahlangu.

“Executives that are running down some of the entities must be held personally liable for financial losses, and boards which fail to uphold zero-tolerance approach towards corruption dissolved.”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.