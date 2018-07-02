Informal settlements flooded after heavy Cape Town rain

Localised flooding has occurred in informal settlements across the metropolis in Cape Town due to heavy downpours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

In a statement on Monday, the City said that approximately 4 000 dwellings were affected, mainly in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar.

The City of Cape Town Public Awareness and Preparedness spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “No evacuations or emergency sheltering was activated. Power lines are down in Lansdowne, Gugulethu and Wynberg.”

According to Powell, trees were uprooted in Constantia, Vredekloof, Durbanville, Tamboerskloof and Pinelands.

“Various City departments are making assessments and will continue the mop-up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit,” said Powell.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.