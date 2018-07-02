 
South Africa 2.7.2018

Former PAC army commander joins the EFF

The red berets supported Motsamai in his quest for freedom as a political prisoner.

Kenny Motsamai, a former military commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla) who spent 27 years in jail for killing a white traffic officer, has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

EFF chairman Dali Mpofu tweeted that Motsamai arrived at the party’s Braamfontein head office on Sunday to sign up.

”After the EFF fought again for his release from imprisonment by National Party and successive ANC regime without asking him for anything, ex PAC/APLA operative Kenny Motsamai today decided to travel to head office to formally join the EFF. Welcome home son of the soil,” Mpofu said, attaching photographs of Motsamai filling in a form.

Motsamai, 53, received military training in countries such as Ethiopia as one of the commanders of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) military wing Apla.

Apla was involved in an operation that included a robbery in Rustenburg, North West that led to the death of a traffic officer in 1989. The court sentenced the then 26-year-old Motsamai to two life sentences.

He was released from Boksburg prison on parole earlier this year.

