South Africa 2.7.2018 07:17 am

Limpopo cops seek suspects after six lions killed at game farm

File image.

Police in Rust De Winter in the Bela-Bela policing cluster have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who killed six lions at a local game farm, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

“It is alleged that an employee at the farm was on his way to work when he noticed blood stains on the farm, followed by the gruesome discovery of four lions dead with their heads and paws chopped off. The other two lions were also dead but with no missing body parts,” Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Preliminary police investigations indicated that the lions might have been poisoned, and a pair of trousers with blood stains and takkies were also found at the scene. The suspects in this matter were unknown and no arrests had yet been made, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved should contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line sms 32211, or the nearest police station.

