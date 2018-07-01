One of Zuma’s sons passes away in Joburg

News broke late on Sunday night that one of former president Jacob Zuma’s children, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, had passed away in Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, aged 25, after a reported short illness.

The Citizen was able to confirm the veracity of the news through a close friend of the family.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Vusi Zuma died today at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. Vusi died after a short illness after being admitted at the hospital a few days ago. Vusi is the son of the former president & his late wife Kate who committed suicide 18 years ago. — King Penuel Mlotshwa (@penzoid) July 1, 2018

Vusi was born to Zuma by his third wife Kate Mantsho in 1993, who bore him five children, including well-known twins Duduzane and Duduzile, before committing suicide in the year 2000.

Vusi was mentioned in a news report from earlier this year as being “very quiet in the media”, while a Twitter account linked to him was most likely a hoax. Other than that, he mostly remained out of the public eye, and few in the media have ever been sure about his identity.

Although this recent tweet suggests he looked like this, News24 reported in April that a woman contacted them to say that this was a picture of her son and not a member of the Zuma family. It was based on the disputed Twitter account @VusiZumaN.

#RETMO sends its heartfelt condolences to the People's President Jacob Zuma & family on the loss of their son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who passed on this evening after a short illness. The family shall advise on further details in due course @CommaRetmo @afroworldview pic.twitter.com/UHtgK5ZYA3 — RETMO – Communications (@RETMOComms) July 1, 2018

The Zuma family said in a short statement they would offer further details on what had happened in due course.