Minister stable after collapsing

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha was in a stable condition in a Pretoria hospital yesterday afternoon after collapsing at a funeral in Limpopo.

Masuta was one of several high-level officials attending the funeral of former ANC NEC member and Limpopo agriculture MEC Joyce Mashamba when he suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to a local hospital in Malumalele where he was stabilised before being air-lifted to Pretoria.

Spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga confirmed Masuta’s stable condition yesterday but said his family had not allowed any information about what led to his collapse.

