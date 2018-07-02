Run with the R4.25m Durban July

It’s called July Fever, it’s highly contagious, and by Saturday South Africa will be buzzing with anticipation when the R4.25 million Vodacom Durban July is run at the Greyville racecourse.

Run yearly since 1897, it is the one day when South Africans from all walks of life take their only wager of the year, when they place a bet on one of the 18 runners.

This year will be no exception, and with over R100 million paid out on July Day, it is not surprising. The July is, after all, Africa’s greatest horseracing event and the continent’s betting bonanza.

However, when it comes to betting on the race, most once-a-year punters ask the same two questions: how, where to place a bet.

Where to bet

The answer is online. In order to bet online, you will need to open an account.

Why not open an account today and get in a practice run or two?

There will be a daily race meeting from today until Friday leading up to Saturday’s race, offering the perfect opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade before the big race day. Race meetings will be held at Flamingo Park in Kimberley today, at the Vaal tomorrow and on Thursday, Durbanville in Cape Town on Wednesday and Fairview in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Visit news.tabonline.co.za/ and click on “open an account”, complete the form and submit it. The biggest advantage of a Tab account is that you can place your bets on your computer or mobile when and where it suits you.

You can also place a bet at a TAB branch. Phumelela operates over 400 TAB branches and agencies.

Of course, you can also place a bet at the racetrack. How to bet it’s simple. While a complete breakdown of all bets is available online at news.tabonline.co.za/, the popular bets for the inexperienced punter have illustrated in the “info” graph above. – Citizen reporter

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.