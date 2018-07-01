Man arrested with explosives in Cape Town

A man has been arrested in Strand at Somerset West in Cape Town for being in possession of dynamite, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

“Our efforts to ensure the safety of the community are often strengthened by the public who provide us with valuable information, as proven by the arrest of a suspect who was found in possession of dynamite,” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

On Saturday night, Strand police officers reacted to a tip-off and searched a VW Golf in Kleinbos Avenue, and found four dynamite sticks and four 9mm firearm rounds inside the car.

The owner of the car, a 34-year-old man and a resident of Kleinbos Avenue, was arrested and was due to appear in Strand Magistrate’s Court once he had been charged with illegal possession of explosives and ammunition, Traut said.

