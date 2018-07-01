 
South Africa 1.7.2018 01:43 pm

Motorists facing more petrol hike blues

ANA

Yet another in a series of increases to the petrol price will take effect on Tuesday at midnight.

Motorists can brace themselves for yet another fuel price hike this month effective from midnight on Tuesday.

The price of 93 octane petrol – both unleaded (ULP) and lead replacement (LRP) – will go up by 26c/l and 95 octane (ULP & LRP) by 23c/l, the energy department said in a statement on Sunday.

Diesel 0.05 percent sulphur would rise by 26c/l and diesel 0.005 percent sulphur by 24c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin would increase by 22c/l and the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) by 30c/l. The maximum retail price for LPGas would increase by 37c/kg.

The average international product prices of petrol and diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review (June 1 to 28), but the rand depreciated against the US dollar on average, the department said.

