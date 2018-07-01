Motorists facing more petrol hike blues

Motorists can brace themselves for yet another fuel price hike this month effective from midnight on Tuesday.

The price of 93 octane petrol – both unleaded (ULP) and lead replacement (LRP) – will go up by 26c/l and 95 octane (ULP & LRP) by 23c/l, the energy department said in a statement on Sunday.

Diesel 0.05 percent sulphur would rise by 26c/l and diesel 0.005 percent sulphur by 24c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin would increase by 22c/l and the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) by 30c/l. The maximum retail price for LPGas would increase by 37c/kg.

The average international product prices of petrol and diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review (June 1 to 28), but the rand depreciated against the US dollar on average, the department said.