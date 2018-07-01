Three armed robbery suspects arrested in North West

Three alleged armed robbers will appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, North West police said.

“This comes after the suspects, aged 30, 33, and 37, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation in Brits on Thursday, 28 June 2018 at the notorious Crocodile River in Brits,” Colonel Adéle Myburgh said,

It was reported that a 28-year-old man was walking close to the Crocodile River on Wednesday, June 27 at about 6.15pm when the suspects allegedly confronted him. They allegedly pointed a firearm at him and robbed him of cash and clothing before fleeing the scene. During the arrest, police recovered all the stolen items which were found in the possession of the suspects, Myburgh said.

North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Audio congratulated the officers on their prompt response that led to the arrests and recovery of the stolen items