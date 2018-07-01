 
menu
South Africa 1.7.2018 08:20 am

Durban boat crash injures nine

ANA

Nine people who had been on the boat when it ran aground were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.

Nine people were injured when the boat they were on ran aground near the Ski Boat Club on Durban’s beachfront on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 8pm and found the boat on the sand, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

Nine people who had been on the boat when it ran aground sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care. The boat’s skipper was uninjured and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) also attended the scene. At this stage the events leading up to the grounding were unknown, Jamieson said.

Related Stories
Twenty children injured in Durban taxi accident 23.7.2018
Seventeen dead after tourist boat capsizes in Missouri lake 21.7.2018
Motorists block KZN roads over fuel price hike 18.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.