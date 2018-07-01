Durban boat crash injures nine

Nine people were injured when the boat they were on ran aground near the Ski Boat Club on Durban’s beachfront on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 8pm and found the boat on the sand, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

Nine people who had been on the boat when it ran aground sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care. The boat’s skipper was uninjured and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) also attended the scene. At this stage the events leading up to the grounding were unknown, Jamieson said.