Eastern Cape father arrested for son’s murder

Ngqamakhwe police have arrested a 58-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 24-year-old son, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

“It is alleged that both men had a misunderstanding that is not yet clear to the police on Saturday 30 June 2018 at about [9 am],” Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The man and his son were at their home at Gquma locality, Ngculu village, Ngqamakhwe, he said.

“The suspect left the son and went to a nearby homestead. It is further alleged that the son went to where his father was and started to shout at him. The suspect drew his knife and fatally stabbed his son. The deceased was stabbed on his upper body and passed away instantly at the scene. The suspect was arrested and has been charged with murder.”

The arrested man was due to appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.