 
menu
South Africa 30.6.2018 08:36 pm

Eastern Cape father arrested for son’s murder

ANA

It is alleged the suspect drew his knife and fatally stabbed his son

Ngqamakhwe police have arrested a 58-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 24-year-old son, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

“It is alleged that both men had a misunderstanding that is not yet clear to the police on Saturday 30 June 2018 at about [9 am],” Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The man and his son were at their home at Gquma locality, Ngculu village, Ngqamakhwe, he said.

“The suspect left the son and went to a nearby homestead. It is further alleged that the son went to where his father was and started to shout at him. The suspect drew his knife and fatally stabbed his son. The deceased was stabbed on his upper body and passed away instantly at the scene. The suspect was arrested and has been charged with murder.”

The arrested man was due to appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
All ‘key criminals’ in KZN bomb scares will be in jail by August – Sitole 20.7.2018
Land protesters ‘attack and disarm cop’ in Hermanus 20.7.2018
More than 5 000 suspects arrested in Western Cape since May 19.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.